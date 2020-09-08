Firefighters battle double house fire in Scottsdale

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a double house fire in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said the fire broke out in the early-morning hours of Sept. 8 near Pima Road and McDonald Drive.

The fire is under control, however, there is extensive damage to both homes.

There are no reports of any injuries.

(Scottsdale Fire Department)

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.