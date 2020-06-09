Firefighters fighting 12,000-acre Bringham Fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

A 39-mile stretch of a scenic highway in a sparsely populated part of eastern Arizona is closed due to a lightning-sparked 12,000-acre wildfire burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Travelers can get around the closure of U.S. 191 between Morenci and Hannagan Meadow by detouring on U.S. 180 and State Route 78 in western New Mexico, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is expected to be prolonged and the highway is open only to local traffic, the department stated.

The fire started June 6 about 22 (35 kilometers) miles north of Morenci and as of June 13 had burned 12,854 acres of timber and brush with approximately 186 firefighters and other personnel assigned to it, according to a post on the Inciweb multi-agency website.

As of June 13, the lightning-caused fire remains 0% contained.

Fire officials say high winds pushed the fire to the west, increasing its size.

Crews are working on structure protection in the surrounding areas, including the Rose Peak Lookout Tower and several private properties.

More information on road and highway closures can be found here: https://azdot.gov/adot-news/us-191-closed-eastern-arizona-mountains-due-bringham-fire.

Fire officials say there is a large amount of emergency vehicle traffic in the area and to proceed with caution.

According to Inciweb, fire managers expect to have the fire contained by June 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.