Fireworks blamed for fire that damaged Chandler playground

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A playground in Chandler is closed after officials say it was damaged by a fire that was likely caused by fireworks.

The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, located at 3850 S. McQueen Road, was burned by a fire that destroyed and melted two slides, burned a sunshade, and damaged concrete, poles and railings.

"It was damaged by a fire that appears to have been caused by fireworks that were set off nearby, igniting the wood chips in the playground area," officials wrote in a news release.

It's unknown when repairs will be made to the playground.

Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023. (City of Chandler)

Area where the playground is located: