Fireworks blamed for fire that damaged Chandler playground

A playground in Chandler is closed after officials say it was damaged by a fire that was likely caused by fireworks.

The playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, located at 3850 S. McQueen Road, was burned by a fire that destroyed and melted two slides, burned a sunshade, and damaged concrete, poles and railings.

"It was damaged by a fire that appears to have been caused by fireworks that were set off nearby, igniting the wood chips in the playground area," officials wrote in a news release.

It's unknown when repairs will be made to the playground.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fire damage to playground at Paseo Vista Recreation Area, July 5, 2023. (City of Chandler)

Area where the playground is located: