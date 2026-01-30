First responders save choking 2-week-old baby in Yavapai County

The Brief Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews saved a 2-week-old baby who was choking while traveling with his parents on I-17 on Nov. 10. Deputies took over life-saving measures from the father, performing chest compressions and back slaps to clear the infant's airway before he was hospitalized and eventually released. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office used the successful rescue to emphasize the importance of CPR training for all ages. Sheriff David Rhodes credited the baby’s survival to the "quick thinking, training, and teamwork" of the parents and first responders.



Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews saved the life of a 2-week-old baby boy who was choking while his parents were driving along I-17 in November.

What we know:

The Nov. 10 incident happened near I-17 and Bloody Basin Road in Yavapai County just after 3:30 p.m. The baby's parents called 911 to report what was happening, and when deputies arrived, they ran toward the father holding his baby.

"The father, who had been performing infant CPR, back blows, and sternum rubs for 15 minutes, had managed to get the baby breathing raggedly (though not consistently) and crying briefly, and handed the child to the deputy. The baby’s complexion was very red, and he was struggling to breathe," the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Jan. 30 news release.

A deputy began doing small chest compressions while another deputy suggested flipping the baby over. "The deputy then administered several firm back slaps, successfully clearing the airway of the saliva, enough for the baby to cry," YCSO said.

For the next few minutes, the baby would "go limp and stop crying," so the deputy continued slapping his back to stimulate him and keep him breathing. Then, a rescue crew with the Mayer Fire Department arrived, and the baby was taken to a Prescott Valley hospital before being transferred to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

A Successful Rescue:

"The parents of the child reached out to the Sheriff's office and said their infant boy is normal and healthy and back home," YCSO said. "The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office commends the actions of the Parents, deputies, and first responders from DPS, and Mayer Fire Department who all helped ensure this infant's survival."

The sheriff's office says this story serves as a reminder of how important it is to know how to perform CPR on adults, children and infants.

"This is the kind of call every parent dreads. Our deputies' quick thinking, training, and teamwork made all the difference," said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. "We are incredibly relieved that the baby is doing well at home. This is a powerful example of the dedication our deputies have to protecting every life in our community."