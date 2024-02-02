Retailers can't keep this Fisher-Price Stanley cup-like toy in stock

The Stanley cup craze is bleeding into the toy market as a new product from East Aurora, New York -based Fisher-Price resembling a travel coffee mug is flying off the shelves of popular retail sites and stores.

Fisher-Price’s Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug, according to parent company Mattel’s website, features colorful lights, plays over 20 songs and phrases, and provides children between the ages of 6 months and 3 years old with hands-on activities.

Mattel’s site says, "this interactive learning toy styled like a to-go beverage cup is filled to the brim with engaging play for babies and toddlers."

A Google search for the toy shows Mattel sells it for $9.99, but when you click on the site, it pulls up a button to choose where to buy the product and shows the product is not available at the selected retailers .

Since the toy was released , it has been tough to find at retailers.

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Wake Up & Learn Coffee Mug is flying off shelves of major retail establishments. (Courtesy Mattel / Fox News)

Amazon does not show the product in stock, but buying options from secondary sellers show it priced between $30-$40.

Walmart’s site has the product available, but likely from a reseller looking to net $29 for the toy.

Mattel, the El Sagunda, California-based parent company of Fisher-Price, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

The company told FOX 8 in Cleveland that Amazon plans to restock the mug as soon as possible, adding that Walmart and Target will get more "soon."

The adult version of the toy is the Stanley Quencher bottle, or as fans call it, the Stanley cup or tumbler.

Over the past four years, Stanley has become one of the most popular tumblers in the world, going from only the green color to now selling in an ever-growing variety of colors, patterns, and finishes.

In January, video surfaced of Target shoppers in El Paso, Texas, racing to buy every single limited edition Valentine’s Day Stanley cup in a matter of minutes.

A shopper passes empty shelves once stocked with Stanley insulated steel tumblers at a Target store in Canoga Park, Calif. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / File / Getty Images) Expand

The viral video had many wondering what was so special about the 40 oz mug that had people nearly getting trampled.

The fever for the now-legendary product has been a serious boon to the tumbler maker in recent years. The Seattle-based company went from making around $70 million annually prior to 2020, to amassing $750 million a year thanks to the popularity of the Quencher.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.