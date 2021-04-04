Five conjoined kittens born in Arizona animal rescue

An Arizona animal shelter is asking for the public's help in treating five newly-born conjoined kittens.

The kittens were born this week at Little Whiskers Animal Rescue in Maricopa, and were connected by the skin of their belly.

Animal rescue officials said one had to lose a leg in order to be removed from the rest of its siblings.

The shelter is looking for a veterinarian to help, and they need help paying for the medical costs.

Support their cause via:

