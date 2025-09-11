Flagstaff announces new minimum wage for 2026

The Brief The minimum wage in Flagstaff will rise to $18.35 on New Year's Day 2026, according to city officials. There will no longer be a lower minimum wage for tipped employees," city officials wrote. The minimum wage in Flagstaff is adjusted annually to account for cost of living increases as a result of a 2016 ballot measure that was approved by voters there.



Officials with the City of Flagstaff have revealed the new minimum wage level for the city, come next year.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Sept. 11, officials announced that the city's minimum wage will rise to $18.35, beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

"There will no longer be a lower minimum wage for tipped employees," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

According to city officials, Flagstaff increases its minimum wage every year by the increase in the cost of living, after voters approved Proposition 414 during the November 2016 election.

Per the City of Flagstaff website, the city's minimum wage rose to $10.50 per hour in between July and December of 2017, rising to $15 per hour by 2021. For 2025, the minimum wage in Flagstaff is $17.85 per hour.

As noted earlier, the city currently has a lower minimum wage for tipped workers, which will end in 2026. For 2025, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $16.85, or $1 per hour less than the minimum wage for non-tipped workers.