Flagstaff family now living on a 'lake' as snowmelt causes flooding

Flagstaff family now living on a 'lake' as snow is rapidly melting in the high country

A Flagstaff family is dealing with floodwaters up to their front porch due to rapid snowmelt up north. The water is receding but this family and their neighbors have adjusted to suddenly living on a lake. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more from Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Rapid snowmelt in northern Arizona has unexpectedly left one Flagstaff family with a "lakefront" property.

"I don't mind the jokes, and people are actually jealous," said resident Ron Joy.

At the beginning of April, residents of Lake Mary Meadows started to see Lake Mary flooding into their rural neighborhood south of Flagstaff.

A combination of rapid snowmelt and rain caused flooding that now reaches Ron Joy's front porch.

"We got a canoe, moved a lot of our stuff up higher," Joy said.

All generations of the Joy family have had to adjust, and Ron is running a water taxi from his front porch to a road where family and visitors park.

Luckily, they're a glass half-full kind of family, and for them, having a lakefront property is a good thing.

"Well it's all going good, can't complain," Joy said.

Lake Mary Meadows neighborhood: