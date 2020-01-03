Flagstaff Police: Father dead after son was struck and killed by train

article

Flagstaff Police officials say a man was found dead a day after his son died in a collision involving a train.

According to a statement released Friday, 28-year-old Travis Haudley was one of two people who were standing on a railroad crossing, in between the eastbound and westbound trains, on an intersection near the Historic U.S. Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway when the collision happened on Wednesday.

Police officials say it was a westbound train that struck Travis. He was declared dead at the scene.

At 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, Flagstaff Police officials say officers responded to the intersection of Butler Avenue and Ponderosa Parkway, about a block south of where the collision happened, where a man was found unresponsive. The man, since identified as 47-year-old Emerson Haudley, Travis' father, was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators say there did not appear to be any signs of trauma involved in Emerson's death, but severe cold overnight temperatures are believed to have contributed to his death.

A coroner's investigation is underway.

