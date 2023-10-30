Florida deputies on the hunt for elusive 'Booty Patrol' roaming streets, pulling drivers over

Deputies are on high alert as they try to apprehend an elusive "Booty Patrol" that's causing a stir on the streets of Florida.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado impersonating law enforcement. The truck, bearing license plate H05F41, is equipped with red and blue lights and has the words "BOOTY PATROL" plastered on the side.

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said this vehicle was not only spotted in DeSoto County, but in others, albeit not explicitly naming them.

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Residents who have been pulled over by this "suspicious" vehicle or who have any information about these incidents are urged to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

"Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this issue and ensuring the safety of our community," the sheriff's office said.