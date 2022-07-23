Expand / Collapse search
'No shots fired': No shooting at Florida Mall; fireworks may be to blame, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Shooting scare at Florida May may have been caused by fireworks

Video from inside The Florida Mall showed people hiding in a shoe store, as people were running down the hall of the mall after people thought there was an active shooter. Deputies with Orange County Sheriff's Office said the noise is suspected of being fireworks.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there has not been a shooting at The Florida Mall, and that fireworks – not gunfire – may be to blame.

"Alert: NO shots fired at Florida Mall," OCSO said in a tweet at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. "Loud noise is suspected fireworks. Please help tamp down those false rumors."

Shortly before, reports of a shooting and possible active shooter flooded social imedia, followed by videos of shoppers running through the mall or hiding in stores. Some people called FOX 35 news to report a shooting.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries as a result of the panic.

In an updated tweet, OCSO said it was aware that there was a lot of traffic in the area, and asked people to be patient and safely make their way home from the mall.

This is the second false shooting scare in Orlando that has prompted crowds to run within weeks.

Hundreds of people ran during the Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando after a noise – potentially fireworks mistaken for gunfire – startled some in the crowd, which prompted a chain-reaction.

Video shows crowd running after scare at Orlando fireworks show

Police are investigating after something prompted the crowd at Lake Eola to run during the fireworks show on the 4th of July.

After investigating videos and tips, Orlando police concluded there was no evidence of a shooting.