Florida woman smuggled $100,000 into the U.S. from Cuba by hiding most of the money in her clothes: DOJ

A Florida woman was charged with smuggling after she allegedly smuggled $100,000 into the U.S. from Cuba during her international travels, the Department of Justice said.

Mirtza Ocana arrived at the Tampa International Airport on a flight from Cuba on February 5. She claimed she didn't have more than $10,000 on her.

Ocana did not declare any cash, but during a routine inspection of her luggage, agents found $30,000 in bulk cash concealed in three wrapped packages, a complaint alleges.

The 38-year-old admitted she flew from Cuba to Tampa two to three times per month to smuggle cash into the U.S.

When agents searched Ocana, they found $70,000 in cash hidden in her clothes.

Further investigation revealed that Ocana had flown from Cuba to Tampa 45 times since May 2023.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).