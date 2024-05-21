Flying a drone near an Arizona wildfire could bring firefighting operations to a halt

The Wildcat Fire is still burning near Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest after it sparked on May 18.

More than 14,000 acres have burned so far and containment is up to 36%. Several fire crews, engines, and helicopters have been brought in to help get it under control.

As the wildfire season is revving up, crews have a warning. Don't fly drones near a fire. They say it really interferes with their response.

No questions asked. Zero tolerance. All fires are no drone zones.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The U.S. Forestry Service says a drone can put the entire operation at risk and delay efforts to stop fires from spreading.

"Once a drone is spotted, everything has to come to a halt. Everything has to go back to the airports …," said Brad Widhalm of the U.S. Forest Service in the Tonto National Forest.

The U.S. Forestry Service uses drones to detect hot spots and keep crews on the ground out of harm's way.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DRONE RESTRICTIONS AROUND FIRES BY CLICKING HERE

"We have no more support for the firefighters. So they're out there in the brush and stuff like that on their own," Widhalm explained.

Without fire retardants, it limits firefighters' capabilities.

"If we did need that and the drones or whatever is causing that to not happen, that really hinders the firefighters' progress out there on the line," he said.

Not only does a drone put a stop to all the water and fire retardant being laid, but it’s illegal.

Flying a drone anywhere near a wildfire or even a prescribed burn, you could face fines of more than $25,000 and criminal prosecution.