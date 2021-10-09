Food becomes art: Can-stacking art competition held in downtown Phoenix

Can stacking competitors are taking their art to the next level this October for the 14th Annual CANSTRUCTION Design Build competition in downtown Phoenix.

Stacking, stacking, stacking. Unwrap and repeat.

Food is becoming engineered art inside the walls of the Arizona Center.

After an exhibition at the Science Center last month, teams of engineers, architects and marketing agencies are working to design structures out of cans for Phoenix Canstruction.

"They love poking fun at each other, I think we have nearly 20 different companies this year on 9 teams," said Steven Still with Phoenix Canstruction.

Can stacking winners go into international competitions, so they take it seriously - or at least as much as you can when it comes to food can towers.

"Air traffic control tower, plane coming out of the hangar…a zoo…there's a work boot next door and a couple Suns-themed structures," Still said.

Think it's easy? Think again. Still says it's more complicated than it looks.

"Cans are never exactly the same height, they don’t necessarily stack together well," said Still. "The taller you get, the less stable it gets."

Anyone can come by to inspect and vote for a winner over the next two weeks. Maybe donate a few cans - after all every can here will be donated to St. Mary's Food Bank.

That's a total of 48,000 cans, which is a lot of meals for the community after a tough two years.

"Obviously going into the holiday season there’s a lot of families' need and a lot of trying to get together and have a holiday, so I’m hoping that our construction cans can help with that and help people be food secure for a couple of months," Still said.

