Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit brings young innovators to Phoenix

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The Brief The "Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit" is being held in Downtown Phoenix for The gathering of young leaders and innovators includes speakers like former athletes Dwayne Wade and Michael Phelps. Forbes has selected Phoenix to host the summit again in 2027 and 2028.



The "Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit" is taking over Downtown Phoenix, and Forbes is calling this a definitive gathering of game-changers.

What we know:

The four-day conference brings together the best minds across countless industries with A-list speakers ranging from former athletes Dwayne Wade and Michael Phelps to model Ashley Graham and actresses Madelyn Cline and Haley Lu Richardson.

"To have so many amazing people in one spot has been empowering. It's been inspiring to see how all these people from all walks of life come together," attendee Tatyana Fields said.

Dig deeper:

Organizers say the summit is about so much more than the celebrities. It’s about bringing the world’s top young leaders, founders, creators and innovators together for four days of networking, industry-focused meetups, and overall inspiration.

"It's all about connection. And this group, they're entrepreneurs, they're founders. They have a special skill set. They're doing things that most of their peers don't. So you get them all together, and they put great things together," Bertoni said.

Local perspective:

Attendees we spoke with came from all over, from different industries, but their goal was the same.

"I know that this is the best way to see the young people of today and to really learn what I should be doing to launch my own business in the future," attendee Isis Nailyah said.

"I'm often the youngest in the room in my profession, so it's really great to meet people who are the same age as me. You know, we can all mingle and get to know each other," summit attendee Laura Aronson said.

Big picture view:

Everyone at the summit is looking for a chance to network and be inspired, and it’s no secret that Phoenix is booming.

"Michael Phelps said it best yesterday. He was talking about how Phoenix is just a hub for opportunity," said attendee Lauren Fabbri.

That’s why Forbes Assistant Managing Editor Steve Bertoni says the city was chosen to play host to Forbes’ Under 30 Summit this year and the next two.

"I feel like if under 30 could be a city, it's Phoenix. You have amazing tech. You have food, culture, sports and just a really great place to live," Bertoni said.

"I think it just shows that Phoenix is growing at such a rapid pace. It's been so amazing to see the growth that we have here," Fields said.

What's next:

The summit wraps up on April 22 with a day of service where all these under-30s work with local charities to give back to Phoenix as a host city.

The conference will return in 2027 and 2028.