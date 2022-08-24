Expand / Collapse search
Forbes: Dallas Cowboys now worth more than $8 billion

By FOX 4 Staff
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 20: A Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are once again at the top of Forbes magazine’s list of most valuable teams in the NFL. They’re also the first NFL team to be worth more than $8 billion.

The magazine lists the Cowboys’ as both the most valuable team in the NFL and the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

The team’s value increased 23% or about $1.5 billion over the past year.

Owner Jerry Jones only paid just $150 million when he bought the team in 1989.

Dallas Cowboys become 1st NFL team to have sponsorship with crypto company

Cryptocurrency is a quickly growing industry, and now the Cowboys are taking part in the action by becoming the first team in the NFL to create a sponsorship with a crypto company.

Forbes said attributes most of the increase to television and streaming deals and lucrative sponsorships. For example, the Cowboys have a 10-year, $200 million sponsorship deal with Molson Coors. 

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Chicago Bears round out 2022’s top five most valuable NFL franchises, with the Washington Commanders falling to the No. 6 spot.

2022 Forbes NFL Team Values

  1. Dallas Cowboys-($8 billion value)
  2. New England Patriots ($6.4 billion value)
  3. Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion value)
  4. New York Giants ($6 billion value)
  5. Chicago Bears ($5.8 billion value)
  6. Washington Commanders ($5.6 billion value)
  7. New York Jets ($5.4 billion value)
  8. San Francisco 49ers ($5.2 billion value)
  9. Las Vegas Raiders ($5.1 billion value)
  10. Philadelphia Eagles ($4.9 billion value)