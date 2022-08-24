Forbes: Dallas Cowboys now worth more than $8 billion

article

The Dallas Cowboys are once again at the top of Forbes magazine’s list of most valuable teams in the NFL. They’re also the first NFL team to be worth more than $8 billion.

The magazine lists the Cowboys’ as both the most valuable team in the NFL and the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

The team’s value increased 23% or about $1.5 billion over the past year.

Owner Jerry Jones only paid just $150 million when he bought the team in 1989.

Forbes said attributes most of the increase to television and streaming deals and lucrative sponsorships. For example, the Cowboys have a 10-year, $200 million sponsorship deal with Molson Coors.

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Chicago Bears round out 2022’s top five most valuable NFL franchises, with the Washington Commanders falling to the No. 6 spot.

2022 Forbes NFL Team Values