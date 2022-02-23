Expand / Collapse search
Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs over rear camera troubles

Published 
Recalls
Associated Press
2017 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview - Day 1 article

CHICAGO - FEBRUARY 09: 2017 Ford Mustang 5.0 is on display at the 109th Annual Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on February 9, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor crashes and no injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.