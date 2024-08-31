Former ASU player, 49ers receiver shot in California; Man freed after Mexican prison stint | Nightly Roundup

From a former ASU player and current San Francisco 49er getting shot in San Francisco to an Arizona man who is back in the states after spending years in jail in Mexico, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 31, 2024.

1. Former ASU receiver, current 49er Ricky Pearsall shot in San Francisco robbery attempt

2. Arizona man back home after years in a Mexican prison

3. Crash involving police vehicle leaves three people injured

4. Scottsdale Fire Department demonstrates stranded hiker rescue

5. Phoenix Fire Department clears attic fire at Fry's grocery store

Also, your weather forecast for tonight