Former ASU player, 49ers receiver shot in California; Man freed after Mexican prison stint | Nightly Roundup

Fire extinguished at Fry's | Nightly Roundup
From Phoenix firefighters extinguished a fire at a Fry's grocery store early Aug. 31 to Scottsdale firefighters demonstrated the methods they use to rescue hikers distressed and overheating, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From a former ASU player and current San Francisco 49er getting shot in San Francisco to an Arizona man who is back in the states after spending years in jail in Mexico, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 31, 2024.
1. Former ASU receiver, current 49er Ricky Pearsall shot in San Francisco robbery attempt
San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in Union Square on Saturday afternoon, a source has conf
2. Arizona man back home after years in a Mexican prison
"Once they said I was released, all I could think about was getting my boys in my hand," Andrew Harrison said.
3. Crash involving police vehicle leaves three people injured
Three people are injured, including two police officers, in a crash involving a police Tahoe in north Phoenix.
4. Scottsdale Fire Department demonstrates stranded hiker rescue
Labor Day weekend means people are traveling from out of town to visit the Valley and one of the activities they may want to t
5. Phoenix Fire Department clears attic fire at Fry's grocery store
The Phoenix Fire Department was called early on the morning of Aug. 31 to extinguish a fire at a Fry's grocery store near the intersection of Peoria and 35th avenues.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Overnight thunderstorms are possible in the Valley but most of the rain will hover over the Mogollon Rim. High temperatures should reach 107°.