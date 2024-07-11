Former Buckeye teacher accused of luring, kidnapping | Crime Files

Police in Buckeye say they have arrested a former teacher who is accused of luring and kidnapping.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Brendan Allen Barnett

Court documents identified the suspect as 36-year-old Brendan Allen Barnett.

In their statement, Buckeye Police officials said Barnett once worked at Verrado Middle School.

Litchfield Elementary School District's website lists Verrado Middle School as one of their schools. A search of governing board meeting minutes for that district shows that Barnett taught sixth grade history at the school, and was hired in August 2017.

Barnett's resignation, per the minutes, was effective May 14.

What happened?

Buckeye Police say they were contacted on April 12, when school district officials reported possible inappropriate chats between Barnett and a 12-year-old female student.

The chats, per investigators, took place within the school's online communications portal.

"During the investigation, detectives learned Barnett lied to the victim’s parents when inviting her to his central Phoenix home for sleepovers," read a portion of the statement. "Barnett claimed he was the parent of a Verrado Middle School student who would be attending the sleepovers. The suspect does not have a daughter at Verrado Middle School and was alone with the victim at his home on at least three occasions."

Barnett was later indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, and police say he was arrested at a Phoenix library near 15th Avenue and Montebello on July 10.

What are district officials saying about the arrest?

A spokesperson for Litchfield Elementary School District issued the following statement on July 11.

"In response to the recent arrest of former Verrado Middle School teacher Brendan Barnett, Litchfield Elementary School District (LESD79) is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students.

Upon becoming aware of the allegations, Mr. Barnett was immediately removed from the classroom and the Buckeye Police Department was contacted, as was the Arizona Department of Education. Mr. Barnett was placed on leave and was not permitted on any of our campuses while the investigation continued. Mr. Barnett never returned to LESD79 in any capacity and his employment with our district ended on May 14, 2024.

It's important to note that Mr. Barnett had completed a fingerprint and background clearance check prior to his employment with the district, and until now, there had been no reports of misconduct brought forward by students, parents, or members of the school community.

As the legal process moves forward, LESD79 will continue to fully cooperate with the Buckeye Police Department. We want to reassure our community that we are taking this matter seriously and are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all of our students."

What is the suspect accused of?

Court documents state that Barnett is accused of a count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation (A.R.S. 13-3554A) and three counts of kidnapping (A.R.S. 13-1304A3). All are felonies.

Investigators labeled Barnett a potential flight risk in court documents, because he has an identification card from the European country of Luxembourg. Ultimately, a judge ordered Barnett held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

A arraignment is scheduled for July 17.