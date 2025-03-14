Ex-CBP officer sentenced to decades behind bars for sexually assaulting teen girl: DOJ

article

The Brief 30-year-old Aaron Thomas Mitchell has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for kidnapping and committing a civil rights offense. Mitchell was found guilty of identifying himself as law enforcement while kidnapping a teen girl. The teen girl was sexually assaulted at Mitchell's home, according to prosecutors.



Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a judge has sent a former Customs and Border Protection officer to prison for decades, in connection with a sexual assault incident involving a 15-year-old girl.

What we know:

Per a statement released on March 14, 30-year-old Aaron Thomas Mitchell was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the crime. According to our previous report on the matter, Mitchell was found guilty by a jury of kidnapping and committing a civil rights offense.

The incident, according to officials, happened on April 25, 2022, when Mitchell traveled to Douglas and kidnapped the victim.

"According to evidence presented at trial, Mitchell found the child waiting for school to start, introduced himself as a law enforcement officer, and asked for her papers. Next, after flashing his police badge and credentials, Mitchell ordered the child into his car and explained that he was taking her to the police station. Instead, Mitchell drove the child miles away from her school, pulled over and restrained her hands and feet with two pairs of handcuffs.," read a portion of the statement released on Aug. 30, 2024.

Investigators said once Mitchell forced the victim into his apartment, the victim was sexually assaulted multiple times over the course of several hours. The victim was later returned to the area where she was abducted. Despite the victim being reminded by Mitchell to not tell anyone about what happened, the victim reported the incident to friends, family members, and multiple law enforcement agencies.

"During an interview with police, the defendant exclaimed that the victim "better hope I don’t get out of here," read a portion of the Aug. 30 statement.

At the time Mitchell was found guilty, Department of Justice officials noted that Mitchell was facing a maximum penalty of life in prison.

What they're saying:

"This sentence shows that if anyone abuses their position of authority, they will face the harshest consequences available. And while we can never undo the pain inflicted by this defendant on the victim, we are proud to see that justice has been served," wrote U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine, in the March 14 statement.