Ex-Customs and Border Protection agent found guilty of kidnapping and sexually abusing Arizona teen: DOJ

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a former Customs and Border Patrol agent has been found guilty, over two years after he was accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a teen in southeastern Arizona.

Per a statement released on Aug. 30, officials said Aaron Mitchell was found guilty by a jury of both a federal civil rights offense and a count of kidnapping, after two days of deliberations.

"The jury also found that the defendant’s conduct included aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping and resulted in bodily injury," read a portion of the statement.

Per our initial report on the matter, investigators said Mitchell drove up to a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school in Douglas. At the time, Mitchell reportedly wore a tactical vest with the word "POLICE" on it and asked the girl for documentation.

"The victim testified that, after being handcuffed, the defendant told her to do everything he said because he didn’t want to have to hurt her," read a portion of the Aug. 30 statement.

Mitchell, per investigators, ordered the girl to get into his car, and explained he was taking her to the police station. However, the victim was instead taken to Mitchell's apartment.

"Once the defendant forced the victim into his apartment, he repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours. Mitchell eventually returned the victim to the area of the middle school where he had abducted her earlier that morning and reminded her not to tell anyone," read a portion of the statement.

Mitchell, per the statement, will be sentenced at a later date. He is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison.