Federal officer abducted, sexually assaulted teen in southern Arizona: police

By FOX 10 Staff
DOUGLAS, Ariz. - An Arizona customs officer is accused of impersonating a police officer and abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Sierra Vista.

Investigators say Aaron Mitchell drove up to the teen as she walked to school in Douglas on Monday.

The 27-year-old reportedly wore a tactical vest with the word "POLICE" on it and asked the girl for documentation.

After she complied, Mitchell told her he was taking her to the police station. Officials say he restrained her, put her in the car, and sexually assaulted her at an apartment complex in Sierra Vista before driving her back to Douglas that afternoon.

The alleged attacker was an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to Douglas Police.

Mitchell was booked into Cochise County Jail and faces several counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

