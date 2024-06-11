Expand / Collapse search
Former Lyft driver accused of sexual abuse after driving Phoenix woman home

By
Updated  June 11, 2024 6:13pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A former Lyft driver is under arrest after police say he sexually abused a woman he was giving a ride home from a topless sports bar in Phoenix where she works.

Last month, police say 27-year-old Omari Aguirre Trujillo took a different route with the victim inside his car and pulled over.

They say he then inappropriately touched her. Police say she told him to stop and repeatedly told him to take her home.

When she got to her apartment, detectives say Trujillo followed her and tried to hug and kiss her.

He took off when another driver pulled up.

Police say he then asked her to come outside in a text message. The woman made a complaint with Lyft.

27-year-old Omari Aguirre Trujillo

The company told her Trujillo had been terminated. Then, police say he sent her death threats.

He was arrested on June 9.

Trujillo is accused of felony counts of sexual abuse and making threats. The judge set bond at $10,000.

Lyft said in a statement, "The behavior described is reprehensible and has no place in the Lyft community or society. We contacted the rider to offer support, permanently banned the driver from the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."