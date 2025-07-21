Former Phoenix Children's Hospital worker arrested; RFK Jr. spotted along Phoenix trail | Nightly Roundup

article

New details surrounding what led to the arrest of a former Phoenix Children's Hospital worker; RFK Jr.'s clothing choice during hike sparks discussion; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, July 21, 2025.

1. Ex-Phoenix Children's Hospital worker arrested

What we know:

Court documents state that a man who once worked at Phoenix Children's Hospital is accused of sexually exploiting minors.

What they're saying:

Officials with Phoenix Children's Hospital say the individual arrested "is no longer employed with us."

2. RFK Jr.'s clothing choice while hiking sparks chatter

(Photo Courtesy: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

What we know:

A number of hikers managed to see Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Camelback Mountain on July 19.

Local perspective:

Seeing a politician in person is one thing, but it was what RFK Jr. wrote - jeans while hiking during a normally hot part of the year for Arizona - sparked discussions online.

3. Actor who starred in "The Cosby Show" remembered

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

What we know:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," has died at age 54.

Dig deeper:

Besides his multi-season run on The Cosby Show, Warner had a number of other television and film roles. His final credits came in TV guest roles, including appearances on "The Wonder Years," "Grown-ish," and "9-1-1," where he had a four-episode arc.

4. Bodycam video captures rescued of pinned motorcyclist

What we know:

Thanks to the quick action of first responders, a motorcyclist who was pinned underneath a car is alive,

Dig deeper:

The crash, according to a statement released by Phoenix Police officials, happened in the area of 7th Street and Grovers on June 16. We caught up with the police sergeant who was at the scene on July 21.

5. More AZ kids will have access to childcare assistance

What we know:

900 more Arizona children now have access to child care assistance as a result of the new state budget, according to the Governor's Office.

What's next:

Families released from the Child Care Assistance Program's waiting list have until July 25 to confirm eligibility and enrollment.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

