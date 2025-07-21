Arizona weather forecast: Monsoon moisture brings scattered showers to Phoenix

The Brief On Monday in Phoenix, we'll see about a 20-40% chance of rain. Rain is also possible on Tuesday in the Valley. Conditions will dry out and warm up later this week.



Tale of two stories this week: Cooler than average with monsoon moisture the next couple of days, then warming up and drying out late week into the weekend.

Today:

Monday brings clouds with breaks of sun, the low-100s in the Valley and a 20-40% chance of showers around Phoenix and the surrounding foothills. Shower chances increase this afternoon around the state with moisture moving from south to north across Arizona. Storms to the south or southeast of the Valley may trigger gusty winds or blowing dust, too.

Tomorrow:

Overnight and into Tuesday morning, a few showers and storms will be possible in the Valley. These showers and storms will continue to lift northeastward, with moisture lasting through the afternoon in the High Country. Even in Phoenix, rain/storm chances will linger 10-30% into the afternoon before a quick dry out overnight into Wednesday morning.

Highs will again run below average on Tuesday thanks to clouds and showers. A high of around 100 is forecast for Phoenix. The average is 106 this time of year.

Later This Week:

Wednesday and beyond, dry conditions are forecast. In Phoenix, the high will slowly climb from 104 on Wednesday to 105 on Thursday, 107 on Friday and Saturday, and 110 by Sunday. It will be partly to mostly sunny into the weekend, too.

Next Week:

The dry forecast looks to last into early next week, at least. This will bring back a hotter end-of-July forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather