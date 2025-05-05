Expand / Collapse search

Former Phoenix high school teacher, coach indicted on felony child sex crimes

Published  May 5, 2025 4:11pm MST
The Brief

    • Former Phoenix teacher and coach, Eric Chapman, 43, is accused of child sex crimes and was indicted on 20 felony counts.
    • He was employed at Cortez High School in Phoenix.
    • For now, he's being held in jail on a hefty cash bond.

PHOENIX - A grand jury indicted a former Phoenix high school teacher and coach on suspicion of sex crimes against minors.

What we know:

Eric Chapman, 43, was charged with 20 counts, which are all felonies, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Those counts include sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Cortez High School teacher and coach is accused of filming sexual interactions on the high school campus in classrooms, the locker room, and his personal vehicle.

Officers say the victims include two current students, ages 16 and 17, and a former student.

Investigators say they also found explicit files of minors on Chapman’s phone and computer.

What's next:

Chapman is being held in jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

