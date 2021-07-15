Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Former Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins allegedly assaulted by wife who now faces charges

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

LAS VEGAS - The wife of Dwayne Haskins is facing charges after allegedly assaulting the former Washington Football Team quarterback in a Las Vegas hotel room, ESPN reports.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins faces battery and domestic violence charges after she allegedly punched her husband in the mouth during the July 3 incident, the report says.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins (LVMPD)

Police were called to the hotel room and Haskins, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was taken to the hospital.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM RELEASES QUARTERBACK DWAYNE HASKINS

According to ESPN, the pair married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate with friends. The Steelers have not commented on the situation.

Haskins was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was released by the team in December of 2020.

FORMER WASHINGTON QB DWAYNE HASKINS SIGNS DEAL WITH STEELERS