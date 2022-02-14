Expand / Collapse search
Six people hurt in afterschool brawl at park; Katy ISD confirms students involved

By FOX 26 Staff and Randy Wallace
Published 
Updated 6:10PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Investigation underway following 'massive type brawl' in Katy

FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace has the latest on the 'massive type brawl' in Katy on Monday afternoon.

KATY, Texas - A total of six people were injured in what officials suspect was an afterschool brawl involving Katy ISD students at a Katy park – two victims were transported by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office says it happened Monday afternoon at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park, which is located next to Katy ISD's Raines Academy.

They say a juvenile and an 18-year-old were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.

They say one suspect suffered a dislocated shoulder and was transported to the hospital. Another suspect was also transported by ground with a cut to the hand.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe between 11-18 individuals, males and females were involved in the ‘massive type brawl.’ 

Officials added almost everyone involved were juveniles, but one adult, an 18-year-old, was also involved. 

Authorities said they did recover one knife and other blunt instruments at the scene. 

It's unclear at this time what the motive behind the fight was. 

Authorities said they are still conducting witness interviews. 

FROM THE AIR: 4 students injured following after school fight in Katy

Here's the view from SkyFOX after four students were injured following an after-school fight in Katy on Monday afternoon.

Gene and Nichole Hart said their 17-year-old parked his car at the park as he attends a nearby school. When he returned to get it, someone broke into it.

He called them for help, and told them about the fight that he found himself in the middle of.

"The next thing I know, I hear him screaming they have knives, and they're fighting," said Gene. "You're listening to it on the cell phone, you just hear the chaos. You can't distinguish what's being said, but I knew at that moment it wasn't good."

Katy ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Katy ISD police and local law enforcement are actively investigating an altercation that took place at a Harris County park following school dismissal today. At this time, multiple students are believed to have been involved in the altercation. Campus and District administration are working closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation. Anyone determined to have been involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as be subject to any potential criminal consequences. Out of an abundance of caution additional Katy ISD police will also be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation has been completed."