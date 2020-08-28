FOX unveils new musical series ‘I Can See Your Voice’ — coming this fall

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

FOX unveils new musical series ‘I Can See Your Voice’ — coming this fall

Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

LOS ANGELES - FOX unveiled a brand-new unscripted musical series called “I Can See Your Voice” to accompany mystery talent show “The Masked Singer” for an outstanding night of music, coming to television Sept. 23. 

“I Can See Your Voice” features Emmy-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, along with a rotating panel of celebrity judges accompanied by the show’s host, Ken Jeong. 

“Safely filming ‘I Can See Your Voice’ this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment & specials at FOX Entertainment.

The panel of celebrity detectives will sift through a variety of guests aimed at determining whose voice is bad or good without hearing a single note. 

After being given a series of clues and observing lip sync challenges, each judge, using their own ability to sniff out talent, will attempt to assist a contestant to determine which guest they think is music to their ears and which is not. 

The singer’s true voice will be finally revealed in a duet performance with the contestant, with $100,000 on the line for a moment of musical harmony or a hilarious train wreck. 

“I Can See Your Voice” will be sure to serenade audiences during its series premiere following the return of “The Masked Singer” on Wed. Sept. 23. 

Don't miss the series premiere of “I Can See Your Voice” on Wednesday, Sept. 23 after “The Masked Singer,” only on FOX!

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.
 