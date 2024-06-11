Free root beer floats for life for anyone over 100 from A&W restaurants

A&W, America's oldest franchised restaurant chain, is celebrating its 105th birthday with a unique celebration honoring the Greatest Generation.

Starting this month, anyone aged 100 or older will receive free root beer floats for life. This generous offer is great news for the roughly 108,000 Americans who meet the age requirement.

A&W's rich history dates back to 1919 when co-founder Roy Allen opened his first root beer stand in California during a homecoming celebration for World War I veterans. Since then, A&W has become a beloved fixture in American dining, known for its classic root beer and All-American food.

To take advantage of this new policy, qualified customers simply need to visit any U.S. A&W franchise location. Identification may be required to verify eligibility.

For those not quite 100, there's still a reason to celebrate.

Customers aged 13 and up can enjoy a free root beer float every year on their birthday by joining Rooty's Mug Club. This membership also offers exclusive deals on A&W's All-American food, including burgers and cheese curds. More information and sign-up details can be found at awrestaurants.com/100.