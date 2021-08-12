Expand / Collapse search

Free tuition this spring for some students at Navajo Nation college

By Associated Press and Brent Corrado
Published 
Education
Associated Press
Navajo Nation flag article

Navajo Nation flag

TSAILE, Ariz. - A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average.

Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné College, which is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses.

The school also is offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester.

The admission application fee, technology fee and student activity fees are all waived.

"We understand the hardships that students have endured across the nation during the last year and a half," said Diné College President Charles "Monty" Roessel. "It is our responsibility to give back to the people and continue to encourage our students to complete higher education."

Diné College — which has six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — primarily serves Navajo students and offers 20 bachelor’s degrees, 16 associate degrees and six certificate programs.

Diné College was the first tribal college when it opened in 1968.

Arizona headlines

First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers
slideshow

First water cuts in US West supply to hammer Arizona farmers

Climate change, drought and high demand are expected to force the first-ever mandatory cuts to the Colorado River. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s projection next week will spare cities and tribes but hit Arizona farmers hard.

Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses close until Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats
slideshow

Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses close until Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats

All schools within the Blue Ridge Unified School District in Navajo County are closed until Aug. 16 after receiving unspecified threats, read an email to parents on Aug. 11.

Several Arizona universities to require masks in all classrooms
slideshow

Several Arizona universities to require masks in all classrooms

ASU, NAU and UArizona announced mask-wearing will be required inside all university buildings as COVID-19 virus numbers continue to climb in Arizona.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.