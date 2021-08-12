Free tuition this spring for some students at Navajo Nation college

article

A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average.

Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné College, which is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses.

The school also is offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester.

The admission application fee, technology fee and student activity fees are all waived.

"We understand the hardships that students have endured across the nation during the last year and a half," said Diné College President Charles "Monty" Roessel. "It is our responsibility to give back to the people and continue to encourage our students to complete higher education."

Diné College — which has six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — primarily serves Navajo students and offers 20 bachelor’s degrees, 16 associate degrees and six certificate programs.

Diné College was the first tribal college when it opened in 1968.

