Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 1:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
7
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Very friendly cat rescued from car in junkyard before it’s crushed

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Cat rescued from car in junkyard before it gets crushed

A cat was rescued by a car junkyard worker moments before the vehicle she sheltered in was crushed, a local animal rescue group said. (Credit: Brother Wolf Animal Rescue via Storyful)

A cat was rescued by a worker at a junkyard moments before the vehicle the animal sheltered in was about to get crushed in Asheville, North Carolina. 

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue told the social news platform Storyful that the junkyard worker delayed the car to remove the car’s battery when the cat hopped out from under the hood and "into his arms."

RELATED: Kittens rescued in Tennessee may lose eyes, rescue says

The cat ended up in the custody of a local rescue center, which later received a call from the salvage yard that the owner of the junk car was searching for his pet cat named Lilly.

Lilly was vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and returned to her owner, the rescue center shared with Storyful. 

RELATED: 'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral

Photos of Lilly were provided to Storyful, capturing the cat with Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s caretakers and the reunion with her owner.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




 