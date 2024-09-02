Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
2
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Valley, New River Mesa, Superior, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, San Carlos, West Pinal County, Southeast Yuma County, Central Phoenix, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Parker Valley, Tonto Basin, Deer Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County

Friends of Arizona man who died while changing a tire on Loop 101 are restoring his car

By
Updated  September 2, 2024 4:26pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Limited edition Subaru to be restored after man's death

Friends of an Arizona man who was struck and killed on Loop 101 in 2020 are putting his limited edition Subaru back together, hoping to heal from the experience. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more on this story.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Friends of an Arizona man who was struck and killed on Loop 101 in 2020 are putting his limited edition Subaru back together, hoping to heal from the experience.

They're also sending a message about DUI driving and the ripple effect it has.

Ryan Stewart's friends say he was the type of guy who wanted to motivate and encourage the people in his life.

"If you told Ryan a story about something you were struggling with, or an idea you had, he would always tell you to do it. He'd tell you not to worry about it, if you think that you won't succeed, that you just need to try," Parker Oviedo, his friend, said.

Another friend, Ravi Tomerlin, says, "He was a real genuine guy. He would, anybody he met, if they needed something, he would take care of them. He was just a genuine, genuine person."

Ravi Tomerlin

Ravi Tomerlin

When Stewart moved to Phoenix from Florida several years ago, he made friends quickly with many local car enthusiasts who quickly came to associate him with his beloved limited edition Subaru.

"He was driving this, so everybody was naturally super excited. I mean, 209. They only made 209 of these, and that's for the whole world," Oviedo said.

While other collectors didn't want Stewart driving the limited edition car, he happily took it on cross-country trips and even racing events.

Image 1 of 3

Ryan Stewart

Stewart and his father planned to move to Arizona together, but tragically, his dad died before the move. Stewart mustered up the strength to move to Arizona alone.

Then, in May 2020, Stewart was killed when an impaired driver hit him while he was changing a tire near 67th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale.

For years, his friends felt lost as they saw the man who hit Stewart receive a negligent homicide sentence. They processed their grief without much direction.

Then, they got Stewart's car back a few years later.

"About eight months ago, I got the car back. His brother and I got the paperwork filed, and we were able to get it out of police evidence, and then it all came back," Tomerlin said. "It was very tough. It was like reliving it all over again, and it just came down to, what do we do with it?"

That question turned into a very special project – restoring Stewart's beloved car.

"We're trying to put this very totaled car back together through GoFundMe, my own personal money, my shop labor, my guys are volunteering time on it," Tomerlin said.

It's a chance to heal.

"We're hoping that through putting it back together as a community, that maybe all of us will feel a little bit of closure. We're really looking forward to taking the car to the track with Parker, myself, his brother driving around," Tomerlin said.

Parker Oviedo

Parker Oviedo

Aside from closure, the friends are hoping to share Stewart's story as a way to keep his death from being just a statistic, a court case and a traumatizing memory.

"My dad was also there, so the issues that it caused for him and me have spread throughout my entire family. This crime has hundreds of victims if anything," Oviedo said. He was also at the scene of the crash, helping change the tire.

Stewart's loved ones hope telling his story can give perspective and make others think twice about getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. They encourage people to use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft instead.

"Help people understand how absolutely devastating driving under the influence is and that the consequences aren't just the person who's hurt, it's all the people around," Tomerlin said.

While the process hasn't been easy, they have Stewart's motivating voice pushing them forward.

"Knowing that it's not in this state anymore will just feel better, because now when we look at it, we're not reminded of the accident. We just get to be reminded of Ryan," Oviedo said.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe to help restore Stewart's Subaru.