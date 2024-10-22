Friends of former Casa Grande Union High School student still in mourning after guilty verdict

The Brief A guilty verdict was reached on a 14-year-old who was charged in the shooting death of former Casa Grande Union High School student Hailey Stephens. Sentencing for the 14-year-old from Coolidge is set for Nov. 14. Stephens' close-knit friend group is still coping with the loss of their best friend.



Last November, the Casa Grande community was shaken by the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

On Tuesday, the 14-year-old charged in her shooting death was found guilty.

Three of Stephens' best friends testified in her murder case.

Their friend group of eight girls who grew up together became a group of seven, forever changed by a 14-year-old boy who brought a gun to a party.

READ MORE: Arrests made after shooting kills teen at apparent Casa Grande house party: PD

"We've been friends since elementary school. Most of us," said Kiley Mendoza.

"It's been unbearable. Everything we do, anything that happens… reminds us of her," said Georgia Kaliotzakis.

Hailey Stephens was on the cheer team and a 'straight A' student at Casa Grande Union High School. She had a whole life ahead of her.

"She was really excited to graduate. And she had offers from different schools, multiple scholarships," said Mendoza.

Her plans to go to ASU and cheer on the Sun Devils were cut short. Hailey Stephens and her friends were caught in crossfire leaving a party last November.

Stephens was shot in the head and died.

Mendoza was shot in the arm.

READ MORE: Teen who survived Casa Grande house party shooting says 'I was totally in shock'

The group of eight best friends and memories of graduation pictures, school dances, and graduation day, now forever mourn Hailey Stephens.

Mendoza carries the memory of Stephens with her in the form of a necklace.

"I put it with my infinity necklace so that she's with me everywhere I go," she said.

"He took our best friend, and I don't think we will be able to. No, we will never be able to get that back," said La’Tajanique Gaines.

The 14-year-old shooter was unable to be tried as an adult under Arizona law.

Court documents revealed the 14-year-old shooter was from the Coolidge area and the girls say they had never seen that boy before the shooting.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

"You know, he may not be serving such a long time and that's really upsetting. It doesn't bring her back," said Mendoza.

"You can't go ruining people's lives and taking it away and expecting a slap on the wrist," Kaliotzakis added.

"Any 14-year-old should even be attending a party nor have a gun in his hand facing it at anyone in the first place," said Gaines.

Ten months later, the memories of that night are still very raw.

"You know, if we left a minute later, earlier, we wouldn't be caught just the wrong place at the wrong time," said Mendoza.