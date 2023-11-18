From soldiers to students: First-ever scholarships given at ASU football game

The memory of a Valley hero took center state at November 18's Arizona State University vs. University of Oregon football game: Pat Tillman – an Army ranger who was killed in 2004. Two special scholarships were handed out for the very first time.

These students were the first to be awarded with a new $10,000 scholarship. The presentation took place during the game's "Salute to Service."

For Bradley Hofmann and Chase Clemens, so much work and effort went into this moment. The two veterans were presented with the first-ever FOX Corporation-Pat Tillman Veterans Center Scholarship. The two proudly served our country before persuing higher education.

"I was in for 27 years.. started off as an infantry officer and did a lot of things after that," said Bradley.

They were presented with the ceremonial $10,000 check to help them succeed in their new mission: school.

"It's a game changer," said Chase.

A game changer because the pathway from soldier to civilian-student isn't always an easy one.

"I think it's tough to transition. Most veterans like myself are starting an entire new chapter, so the scholarship really, it’s helpful because it’s one less thing to worry about," said Chase.

Both are current students at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at ASU and using their degrees to launch a new career in sports journalism.

"I got into digital audiences because I started a business and realized that the digital marketing side of it is super complicated. I thought I could figure it out on my own, and it was not easy. So I decided to start pursuing some education," said Chase.

Now with eyes to the future, both are looking to focus on graduation, when the mission will be accomplished.

The next set of scholarship awards will be announced in the fall of 2024.

