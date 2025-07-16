From Texas floods to Arizona mountains: Rescued dogs get second chance

The Brief The Coconino Humane Association in Flagstaff, Arizona, rescued over a dozen dogs from Texas flash floods, answering an urgent plea from an overwhelmed Texas shelter. The dogs, initially stressed, are now recovering and proving adoptable, with some already on their way to new homes, though the shelter is seeking donations for the remaining 13.



More than a dozen dogs rescued from recent flash floods in Texas are now being cared for in northern Arizona by the Coconino Humane Association.

Despite its limited staff, the Flagstaff shelter responded to an urgent plea for help from a Texas shelter during the floods, readily agreeing to take in the animals.

What we know:

Images from the Texas flooding showed heartbreaking scenes, and while many efforts focus on helping people, Charlotte Peterson, Operations Medical Director for the Coconino Humane Association, noted another large group in need.

"You figure the average household has, what, 2.5 animals, and that's not even counting farmhouse or small animals," Peterson said. "I think sometimes people don't realize how many animals are out there."

The Coconino Humane Association in Flagstaff didn't hesitate when asked to take in dogs from the Concho Valley PAWS shelter in San Angelo, Texas.

"I feel that they were kind of in a panic mode to get as many dogs out as possible," Peterson said. "Some of them were dogs that were already there. Some of them were stray dogs that came in from the storm that no owners claimed."

Coconino Humane Association staffers drove to meet the Concho Valley transporters halfway in New Mexico. The journey was a long one for the animals.

"They had at least been in transport for 16 hours," Peterson said, adding that every dog they took in is gentle and adoptable.

"They're all sweet, every one of them. So no behavior issues," she said.

She noted that many showed signs of trauma from their ordeal. "They were really stressed, and I think some of the pictures that we got initially, they were in the back of the kennels and just shaking."

However, the mountain air has proved beneficial, and Peterson is confident all the dogs will find homes.

"Now to see them so lively with our staff is just amazing. It's an amazing turnaround for those poor dogs," Peterson said. "Who knows what they've been through, who knows what they've seen? So for them to be able to come to Arizona, dry out a little bit, and then find their potential home here, I think it's a blessing."

Two of the Texas dogs, including one named Vincent, are already on their way to adoption, but 13 others are still looking for homes.

What you can do:

The Coconino Humane Association is in need of donations, such as puppy food and bowls, due to the extra intake of dogs.

Click here to learn more about adoptions & how you can donate.