Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Phoenix with discounted fares, but not for long

Frontier Airlines is set to launch six new nonstop routes out of Sky Harbor Airport for fares as low as $29, but the discounted prices will only be available until Nov. 10.

Service starts for the following flights on these dates, and here's how much the introductory fare for a one-way trip will cost:

Philadelphia (Nov. 5) - $49

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Nov. 5) - $49

Cincinnati (Nov. 5) - $69

Detroit (Nov. 5) - $69

Orange County, CA (Nov. 5) - $29

Portland (Nov. 6) $69

To get this deal, flights must be bought before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 10, and apply to most dates before March 1.

The deal will not apply for the following dates:

Nov. 23, 26-28

Dec. 16 - Jan. 3

Feb. 20

More info: https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-phoenix

