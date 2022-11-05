Expand / Collapse search

Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Phoenix with discounted fares, but not for long

By FOX 10 Staff
Frontier Airlines to expand its service in Phoenix

Frontier Airlines is expanding its service at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on their plan, which involves more than just adding new flights.

PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines is set to launch six new nonstop routes out of Sky Harbor Airport for fares as low as $29, but the discounted prices will only be available until Nov. 10.

Service starts for the following flights on these dates, and here's how much the introductory fare for a one-way trip will cost:

  • Philadelphia (Nov. 5) - $49
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Nov. 5) - $49
  • Cincinnati (Nov. 5) - $69
  • Detroit (Nov. 5) - $69
  • Orange County, CA (Nov. 5) - $29
  • Portland (Nov. 6) $69

To get this deal, flights must be bought before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 10, and apply to most dates before March 1.

The deal will not apply for the following dates:

  • Nov. 23, 26-28
  • Dec. 16 - Jan. 3
  • Feb. 20

More info: https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-phoenix

