Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop routes from Phoenix with discounted fares, but not for long
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines is set to launch six new nonstop routes out of Sky Harbor Airport for fares as low as $29, but the discounted prices will only be available until Nov. 10.
Service starts for the following flights on these dates, and here's how much the introductory fare for a one-way trip will cost:
- Philadelphia (Nov. 5) - $49
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Nov. 5) - $49
- Cincinnati (Nov. 5) - $69
- Detroit (Nov. 5) - $69
- Orange County, CA (Nov. 5) - $29
- Portland (Nov. 6) $69
To get this deal, flights must be bought before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 10, and apply to most dates before March 1.
The deal will not apply for the following dates:
- Nov. 23, 26-28
- Dec. 16 - Jan. 3
- Feb. 20
More info: https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-phoenix
