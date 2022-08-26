Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop routes from Phoenix
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines has announced ten new non-stop routes that will fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Friday.
The following flights will start in November:
- Philadelphia
- Orange County, California
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood
- Portland, Oregon
- Baltimore-Washington
Five other routes will begin service in January:
- Nashville
- Kansas City
- Seattle-Tacoma
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul
- Indianapolis
"Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement. "We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."
Find Sky Harbor flights here: https://www.skyharbor.com/flights/WhereWeFly
