Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop routes from Phoenix

Frontier Airlines has announced ten new non-stop routes that will fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Friday.

The following flights will start in November:

Philadelphia

Orange County, California

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

Portland, Oregon

Baltimore-Washington

Five other routes will begin service in January:

Nashville

Kansas City

Seattle-Tacoma

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Indianapolis

"Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement. "We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."

Find Sky Harbor flights here: https://www.skyharbor.com/flights/WhereWeFly

More travel news

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport









