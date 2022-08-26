Expand / Collapse search

Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop routes from Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines has announced ten new non-stop routes that will fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Friday.

The following flights will start in November:

  • Philadelphia 
  • Orange County, California 
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood 
  • Portland, Oregon 
  • Baltimore-Washington 

Five other routes will begin service in January:

  • Nashville 
  • Kansas City 
  • Seattle-Tacoma 
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul 
  • Indianapolis 

"Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement. "We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."

Find Sky Harbor flights here: https://www.skyharbor.com/flights/WhereWeFly

