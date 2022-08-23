Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport dedicates new John McCain control tower

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Aug. 23 opened a new air traffic control tower dedicated to the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Airport officials say the new $30 million tower took six years to become a reality, using their own money to build it.

The new tower doubles the number of controllers that the old tower was able to hold, making for a smoother experience for both travelers and pilots.

"60% taller, the cab is twice as big, it will fit eight controllers-- we'll be able to grow into this cab as we continue to grow as an airport and grow as a region," said Ryan Smith, director of communications at the airport.

The new tower officially goes into service on Saturday.