Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport dedicates new John McCain control tower
MESA, Ariz. - The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Aug. 23 opened a new air traffic control tower dedicated to the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.
Airport officials say the new $30 million tower took six years to become a reality, using their own money to build it.
The new tower doubles the number of controllers that the old tower was able to hold, making for a smoother experience for both travelers and pilots.
"60% taller, the cab is twice as big, it will fit eight controllers-- we'll be able to grow into this cab as we continue to grow as an airport and grow as a region," said Ryan Smith, director of communications at the airport.
The new tower officially goes into service on Saturday.
Republican presidential candidate John McCain pauses while addressing a campaign event at the Freedom Hill Ampitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan on September 5, 2008. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)