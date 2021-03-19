Expand / Collapse search
Full jury seated in Derek Chauvin trial

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Derek Chauvin Trial
FOX 9
article

Fifteen jurors have been seated in the Derek Chauvin trial, although only 14 (12 jurors and two alternates) will hear the case.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full jury has been seated in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. 

The 15th and final juror was seated on Tuesday. Three weeks were set aside for jury selection, but it only took 11 days to seat the jury. 

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill initially said he wanted to seat 14 jurors, but at the end of the day Friday, he indicated he wanted 15 jurors in case they lose one before opening statements begin on Monday. 

Fourteen jurors--12 jurors and two alternates--will actually hear the case. The 15th juror will be dismissed on Monday unless one of the other selected jurors drops out. 

Jury selection not a side show, it’s the main event

With the world watching a live video feed of the proceedings on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center, selecting a jury to decide the fate of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin might seem like tedious minutia setting the stage for the courtroom drama to come.    

Cahill instructed the selected jurors not to do any reading or research about the case. The jurors will return to the courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. 

The trial is being streamed live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live. Starting Monday, it will be broadcast in full on FOX 9, including a quick recap of the day when court adjourns, followed by the FOX 9 News at 5. The trial is expected to last two to four weeks. 

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Who are the selected jurors? 

The jury consists of six men and nine women. Nine of the jurors are white, four are Black and two identify as mixed or multiracial. Four of the jurors are in their 20s, three are in their 30s, three are in their 40s, four are in their 50s and one is in their 60s. 

  1. Juror No. 2: White man in his 20s
  2. Juror No. 9: Mixed/multiracial woman in her 20s
  3. Juror No. 19: White man in his 30s
  4. Juror No. 27: Black man in his 30s 
  5. Juror No. 44: White woman in her 50s 
  6. Juror No. 52: Black man in his 30s
  7. Juror No. 55: White woman in her 50s
  8. Juror No. 79: Black man in his 40s 
  9. Juror No. 85: Mixed/multiracial woman in her 40s
  10. Juror No. 89: White woman in her 50s
  11. Juror No. 91: Black woman in her 60s
  12. Juror No. 92: White woman in her 40s
  13. Juror No. 96: White woman in her 50s
  14. Juror No. 118: White woman in her 20s
  15. Juror No. 131: White man in his 20s