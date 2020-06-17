Fulton County DA charges officers involved in deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided to file charges in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard announced that former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe will be charged with 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Brosnan has been charged three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath.

If convicted, Rolfe could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Brosnan is now cooperating with the District Attorney's Office, Howard said.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by Rolfe the night of June 12 at a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. Brosnan was also present during the shooting.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots (left), and officer Devin Brosnan (right).

FULL COVERAGE ON THE DEATH OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

Advertisement

Howard said his office spoke with three witnesses and observed eight video recordings - including body camera footage from the two officers, surveillance footage from the Wendy's, and cell phone video from a witness.

"Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Howard said, emphasizing the victim's “jovial” mood and the officer's failure to state he was under arrest for DUI, which goes against department policy, as part of the reasoning for the arrest warrants

The district attorney said that there is an Atlanta police policy that officers have to provide timely medical attention to anyone who was injuries. For two minutes and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied.

Instead, Howard said during the recorded video, they noticed that Rolfe kicked Brooks while he was down "fighting for his life." Brosnan was also seen stepping on Brooks' shoulders while he is on the ground. Brosnan has admitted to standing on Brooks' body

The officers were called late Friday over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Brosnan arrived first and found Brooks alone in the car, apparently asleep. Brooks agreed to move the car, showed his license, and Rolfe arrived minutes later to conduct a sobriety check.

The two officers’ body cameras and the dash-mounted cameras in their patrol cars showed they spent more than 40 minutes peacefully questioning Brooks. The fighting erupted when they tried to handcuff Brooks.

Family says Rayshard Brooks was celebrating daughter's birthday before his death

One of the dash cameras recorded the brawl. As Brooks fights to stand, Brosnan presses a Taser to his leg and threatens to stun him. Brooks grabs the Taser and pulls it away. He struggles to his feet, the Taser in his hand, and starts running.

Rolfe fires his Taser and a yelp can be heard above the weapon’s electric crackle. Rolfe runs after Brooks, and seconds later three gunshots sound.

Family of Rayshard Brooks calls for conviction of officer to restore trust in police

Both officers’ body cameras were knocked to the ground in the struggle, and none of the four police cameras captured the shooting. Footage released from a Wendy’s security camera showed Brooks turn and point an object in his hand at one of the officers, who was steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled Rayshard Brooks' death a homicide following an autopsy, which showed he died from two gunshot wounds to his back.

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she didn't believe the shooting was justified. Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned.

Atlanta mayor announces police reforms after death of Rayshard Brooks



Brooks’ death inflamed raw emotions in Atlanta and across the U.S. following the May 25 police custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Demonstrators took to the streets Saturday and gathered around the Wendy's where the deadly shooting took place. Authorities have announced up $20,000 reward for information finding those responsible for setting fire to the restaurant.

Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral expenses

Rolfe had previously been terminated from the Atlanta Police Department on Sunday. Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan since September 2018.

This is the ninth prosecution of a police officer involved in a homicide in Fulton County. Eight of those involved black men, with the other involving a black woman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.