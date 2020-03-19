Funeral customs changing during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus is changing the funeral business, with mourners having to adjust the way they say goodbye to loved ones.

In the Valley, one funeral home is now reducing the numbers of guests allowed. Legacy Funeral Home started thinking about the adjustments at the beginning of the week, for its three locations.

"About 150. That’s a normal size service for for a burial, open casket visitation. So, about 150 to 200 people. I’ve seen much more," said Jenelle Gamboa, Manager of Legacy Funeral Home.

Nowadays, the normal for the amount of visitors at a service at Legacy Funeral Home will be 10. Others attending the funeral will have to attend by watching a livestream.

This came after the CDC has recommended limiting the number of mourners at a funeral service.

"I’m going to treat it like a normal service because I can’t," said Gamboa. "There’s not a lot we can do except try to act like it’s a normal service. They’re supposed to stand six feet apart. No one can touch the body. I do think if someone wants to have a large service, we can rotate the 10 people at a time. Let 10 people at a time, so that’s an option."

Gamboa says burying a loved one could also look different.

Advertisement

"A lot of the cemeteries, the VA Cemetery, has limited their graveside services to 10 people as well, even if it’s outside," said Gamboa.

The company works closely with many families to ship their loved ones to their final resting place. Gamboa says transporting a body right now with everything going on had proved to be extremely difficult.

"We have someone right now from Kenya who can’t go home and be buried in their home country, so they’re going to have to be buried here, and their family is all in Kenya," said Gamboa.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine