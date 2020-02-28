Funeral for White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood set for Feb. 29

A fallen Arizona police officer will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The funeral for White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood will be held tomorrow morning at the Chief Alchesay Activity Center in Whiteriver.

White Mountain Apache Officer David Kellywood (Navajo County)

The 26-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month in the Pinetop-Lakeside area during a confrontation with a suspect while responding to a report of shots fired near the Hon-Dah casino.

Officer Kellywood had only been with the department for about 9 months when he was killed.

He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

Officer Kellywood's body was brought to Whiteriver on Thursday to lie in state ahead of the funeral.

Advertisement