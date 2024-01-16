Funeral to be held for Scottsdale Fire captain who died from cancer

The Scottsdale Fire Department will be honoring the memory of a fallen captain who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Capt. Kory Yule died on Jan. 7. Services for Yule are set to begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 with a procession that will take Yule from the mortuary to Highlands Church, near Pima and Pinnacle Peak Roads. The procession will be 6 miles long and will consist of 17 fire trucks and family members.

The funeral service is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed by the church.

Yule was with the Scottsdale Fire Department for more than 20 years. He was 42 years old.

Yule is survived by his wife and four children. His father serves as the fire department chaplain for the city of Scottsdale.

Capt. Kory Yule Memorial

