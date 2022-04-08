Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Funko Pop! moving main distribution facility from Puyallup to Arizona

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:35PM
Buckeye
FOX 13 Seattle
52469d12-Capture article

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Funko Pop brand, headquartered in Everett, announced that it would be closing its main U.S. distribution facility in Puyallup and relocating it to Buckeye, Arizona. 

The company is leasing a 958,000-square-foot facility in Arizona, which will create over 300 jobs, the company said. 

"We’re excited to bring Funko to Arizona with the opening this month of our nearly one million square foot facility in Buckeye," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "The demand for Funko products globally is as high as it’s ever been and the company recently surpassed a billion dollars in revenue for 2021. The consolidation of several warehouses to one single facility will better improve our customer experience and maximize growth opportunities as our business scales."

However, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD), that means that 258 workers will be laid off here in Washington.

ESD said layoffs will start at the Puyallup location on June 9. 

The headquarters and store in Everett will remain open. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram