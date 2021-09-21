Gabby Petito autopsy: FBI says 'initial determination' of manner of death is homicide

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed that the remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest are that of Gabby Petito and that his "initial determination" of her manner of death is homicide, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver Division.

"Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999," the FBI wrote on Twitter.

Blue initially determined the manner of death a homicide, but Petito’s cause of death is pending final autopsy results, according to the FBI.

Read the FBI’s full statement here.

"The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions."

"Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest," Schneider continued. "Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI."

The FBI said agents have concluded their forensic search in the area of Grand Teton National Park where Petito’s body was located, but appealed to the public for tips from anyone who used the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area from Aug. 27-30.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that a body had been found in Wyoming where investigators were searching for the 22-year-old after she went missing last month.

Investigators had been searching in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area of Grand Teton National Park Sunday when Charles Jones, supervisory senior resident agent for the FBI Denver, said human remains were found.

Jones said at a news conference Sunday that the remains discovered were "consistent with the description" of Petito.

"First and foremost. on behalf of the FBI personnel, and our partners. I would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family Joe and Tara, Petito," Jones said. "As every parent can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect the privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter."

Petito had been traveling across the country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, in a converted camper van visiting U.S. west national parks. Petito hadn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August.

Her family officially reported her missing on Sept. 11, days after Laundrie returned home to Florida in the van without her.

Laundrie, who has not cooperated with the police, is now considered a person of interest in the case and hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14, authorities say. Petito's parents had been pleading with the Laundrie family to tell police where their son last saw her, and the FBI later executed a search warrant at his home.

In Florida, North Port police have announced they are currently searching Laundrie in the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area of the Gulf Coast where Laundrie’s parents say he went hiking following his return home without Petito.

The last place Petito and Laundrie were publicly known to be together was leaving Utah on Aug. 24 and they told family they were heading to Grand Teton National Park.

On Sept. 18, the FBI field office in Denver began conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies.

This story is developing.

