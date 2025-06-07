Gabriel Facio: Community rallies around wounded Apache Junction police officer

The Brief Apache Junction police officer Gabriel Facio remains hospitalized after he was shot while on duty. The shooting happened on June 2 during a traffic stop attempt. The community is ralling around Officer Facio and his family.



Five days after a shooting incident that sent an Apache Junction police officer to the hospital, the officer is still fighting for his life.

The backstory:

The incident happened on June 2 near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road when police attempted a traffic stop. Someone reported having seen someone inside a car with a gun, fearing a possible road rage incident was about to unfold.

The suspect, identified by police as 37-year-old Roger Nunez, reportedly got out of his car during the stop.

"The male was not complying with our verbal directions. We attempted less lethal ammunition towards him to try to gain compliance. At that time, he brandished his firearm and fired at police officers. They returned fire, striking him as well as one of our officers was struck by his gunfire towards us," Apache Junction Police said.

The officer, Gabriel Facio, was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition after he was shot in the face. He's been with AJPD for three years.

Latest Updates:

While there is no update on Officer Facio's condition as of June 7, support continues to pour out. Blue ribbons are tied around light posts in one of the hospital's parking lots.

The 100 Club of Arizona stepped in after the shooting happened, providing financial resources for the family, including help with travel expenses for out-of-town loved ones and meals while they sit at his bedside.

Melissa Kowalski, the CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona, said the Apache Junction residents and the police department are close-knit, making this such a hard time for the entire community, and the hope remains that he pulls through.

What Kowalski Said:

"Officer Facio is incredibly loved. I've been able to talk with a lot of different officers with the department and share stories of him and their favorite things about him and being able to interact with some of his family as well, you just can tell what an incredible officer he is," said Kowalski.

What you can do:

Apache Junction Police officials are hosting a barbecue fundraiser in partnership with Mesa and Scottsdale FOP lodges at noon on June 11 at Apache Junction High School.