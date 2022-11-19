14-year-old dies from injuries months after Dallas road rage shooting

A 14-year-old Dallas high school student has died two months after police said he was shot in a road rage incident on the way home from a family night out.

Gabriel Zamora’s family confirmed the teen died Saturday morning after weeks in a coma.

The shooter is still not in custody,

The 14-year-old had been in a coma for the past two months. His family was taking it day by day.

This week, however, doctors said he took a turn for the worst, and his family should be prepared.

The teen’s older sister received a call Saturday morning that her brother’s long fight was over.

"It is a big part and we are going to miss him," Gabriel’s sister, Natalie Zamora, said.

Natalie and her family were home from the hospital Saturday evening with heavy hearts.

"So, obviously, they have his room and all his stuff there the way he had it, so yeah. I know my other little brother is going to miss a lot as well," she added.

Gabriel, who was a freshman at W. T. White High School, died Saturday morning with his mother by his side.

He had been in a coma for nearly two months after being shot in a road rage incident back in September.

"He was strong. He fought for as much as he could, but we knew he was tired already," Natalie said.

Gabriel’s family was hoping for a miracle on his recovery, but now they are putting all their energy and focus into finding justice.

Investigators are still searching for the suspected shooter, who they said was driving a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED headlights.

Just after midnight back on September 24, Natalie, her husband, their 3-month-old twins, and Gabriel were driving home from a night out bowling.

They were heading eastbound on CF Hawn Freeway.

"That truck cut us off and then my husband honked. Then we got on the freeway and everything happened," Natalie recalled.

She said the white Chevy pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Natalie immediately shielded her babies in the back seat as bullets starting flying in.

Gabriel, who was in the passenger seat, was shot in the head, arm, and torso.

"I guess the question is like why? Why did you do it?" Natalie said.

As of Saturday, Dallas police confirmed to FOX 4 there are no updates in the case, including no updates on the vehicle or who was driving that vehicle. There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

No surveillance video has been released either.

The Zamora family is left with many questions weeks later with the driver still out there.

"What were you doing that night where you were out there wanting to kill someone, especially a kid. You saw there was a kid in the front," Natalie said.

The Zamora family said they haven’t received any new suspect information from Dallas police.

Investigators did confirm to the family that some tips have come in.