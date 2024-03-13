Expand / Collapse search
George Mason University police officer completes Uber Eats delivery after arresting driver

By Sierra Fox
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 5 DC

A George Mason University police officer completed an Uber Eats delivery after arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant. FOX 5' Sierra Fox has the story.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A George Mason University police officer completed an Uber Eats delivery after arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant. 

Sergeant Ryan Grant is serving the community in a unique way. 

vlcsnap-2024-03-13-21h50m39s388.png

On Wednesday, Sgt. Grant pulled over 32-year-old Nicholas Wolf in Fairfax County. Wolf was arrested for felony aggravated assault charges before he could complete his Uber Eats drop-off. 

"I asked him if he would be okay giving me the address for the delivery from his phone, which he was, and I told him that I would make the delivery for him, so the people who made the order didn’t go without their food," Sgt. Grant told FOX 5. 

vlcsnap-2024-03-13-21h50m36s465.png

Without hesitation, he stepped in and made the drive to a fraternity house on campus. 

FOX 5 obtained body camera footage of Sgt. Grant making the delivery. 

Image 1 of 2

George Mason University police officer completes Uber Eats delivery after arresting driver

Grant said the students were shocked yet happy to see a familiar face at their door with their meals. 

"They made mention that the food was sitting there on University Drive for quite a while and that they thought they weren’t going to get it for a point and time," he said. "It feels good to be able to give back, and I put myself in their shoes if I had ordered Uber Eats, I’d want the food to be delivered."

 