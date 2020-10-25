Georgia teen welcomed home after recovery from brutal pitbull attack

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
11
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Georgia teen welcomed home after recovery from brutal pitbull attack

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 5 Atlanta

Homecoming parade for Georgia teen mauled by pitbulls

First responders and loved ones lined the street with balloons as they welcomed 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb home with a parade.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County teenager who was mauled by two pitbulls has returned home after months in the hospital.

Saturday, first responders and loved ones lined the street with balloons as they welcomed 15-year-old Joslyn Stinchcomb home with a parade.

The teenager has had more than a dozen surgeries since the brutal attack in July.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff, the pit bulls escaped from a backdoor of their owner’s home and lunged at Joslyn as the 15 -year-old walked through her own neighborhood. A 911 call got deputies to the subdivision quickly. A deputy shot one of the dogs, the other dog ran to the owner's home --giving deputies and paramedics a chance to save the teenager.

Family members told FOX 5 the teen is grateful for the support she's received during her recovery.

The first responders at the homecoming said Stinchcomb will be in their thoughts and prayers as she continues her recovery at home.

The Stinchcomb family has set up an account to help cover medical expenses, to donate, click here

Joslyn Stinchcomb ((Family photo))

If you would like to follow Joslyn's recovery, there is a Facebook group that posts frequent updates called "Prayers and Updates for Joslyn".

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.